129 W OSTEND STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Convenient location to all the night-life of Fed Hill and good value for updated, newer renovation w/ PARKING! True 3 Bdrm upstairs, Master Suite with MBA and walk-in. High-end finishes and moldings. Great historic charm and updated features: beautiful hardwood floors, historic FP feature, terrific light, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, open layout, high ceilings, wainscoting, built-in cabinet, heat lamps, central AC, parking pad, improved full basement, newer plumbing, electric & roof, and exposed brick. And equipped with Smart Home Security System, lights, thermostat, and fire / co2. Move-in ready! For rent or sale. Rental Application - http://piplinpropertyservicesllc.propertyware.com/index.html