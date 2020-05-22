129 W OSTEND STREET

Amenities
Convenient location to all the night-life of Fed Hill and good value for updated, newer renovation w/ PARKING! True 3 Bdrm upstairs, Master Suite with MBA and walk-in. High-end finishes and moldings. Great historic charm and updated features: beautiful hardwood floors, historic FP feature, terrific light, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, open layout, high ceilings, wainscoting, built-in cabinet, heat lamps, central AC, parking pad, improved full basement, newer plumbing, electric & roof, and exposed brick. And equipped with Smart Home Security System, lights, thermostat, and fire / co2. Move-in ready! For rent or sale. Rental Application - http://piplinpropertyservicesllc.propertyware.com/index.html