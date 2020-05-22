All apartments in Baltimore
129 W OSTEND STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

129 W OSTEND STREET

129 West Ostend Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 West Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient location to all the night-life of Fed Hill and good value for updated, newer renovation w/ PARKING! True 3 Bdrm upstairs, Master Suite with MBA and walk-in. High-end finishes and moldings. Great historic charm and updated features: beautiful hardwood floors, historic FP feature, terrific light, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, open layout, high ceilings, wainscoting, built-in cabinet, heat lamps, central AC, parking pad, improved full basement, newer plumbing, electric & roof, and exposed brick. And equipped with Smart Home Security System, lights, thermostat, and fire / co2. Move-in ready! For rent or sale. Rental Application - http://piplinpropertyservicesllc.propertyware.com/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 W OSTEND STREET have any available units?
129 W OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 W OSTEND STREET have?
Some of 129 W OSTEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 W OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
129 W OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 129 W OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 129 W OSTEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 129 W OSTEND STREET offers parking.
Does 129 W OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 W OSTEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 129 W OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 129 W OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 129 W OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 W OSTEND STREET has units with dishwashers.
