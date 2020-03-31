1251 West Cross Street

Amenities

Lovingly cared for historic home within the heart of Pigtown in Baltimore's hip and happening Southwest corner. It's across the block from Suspended Brewing Company, the local craft brewery. Mobtown ballroom is just down the block, and the new Milk + Honey market will be opening across the street in June.

Property is 912 square feet, with an unfinished basement with laundry machines onsite, HVAC, two bedrooms and 1.5

baths. Property features an open floor plan with tons of natural light, and a large, fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining and gardening. Backyard has garden beds and a recently-built wooden deck. The home was fully remodeled and features a new roof, and high efficiency windows.

Walk to local attractions like Carrol Park, the Inner Harbor, Ravens and Orioles Stadiums, University of Maryland, while enjoying a neighborly charm of Baltimore's best up and coming neighborhood.

Be on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway or I-95 in minutes. A 20 minute walk to the inner harbor, ten minutes from Federal Hill, and walkable to the University of Maryland. Great place for UMD students or professionals working downtown or commuting to DC.