All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1251 West Cross Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1251 West Cross Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:56 PM

1251 West Cross Street

1251 West Cross Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1251 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovingly cared for historic home within the heart of Pigtown in Baltimore's hip and happening Southwest corner. It's across the block from Suspended Brewing Company, the local craft brewery. Mobtown ballroom is just down the block, and the new Milk + Honey market will be opening across the street in June.
Property is 912 square feet, with an unfinished basement with laundry machines onsite, HVAC, two bedrooms and 1.5
baths. Property features an open floor plan with tons of natural light, and a large, fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining and gardening. Backyard has garden beds and a recently-built wooden deck. The home was fully remodeled and features a new roof, and high efficiency windows.
Walk to local attractions like Carrol Park, the Inner Harbor, Ravens and Orioles Stadiums, University of Maryland, while enjoying a neighborly charm of Baltimore's best up and coming neighborhood.
Be on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway or I-95 in minutes. A 20 minute walk to the inner harbor, ten minutes from Federal Hill, and walkable to the University of Maryland. Great place for UMD students or professionals working downtown or commuting to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 West Cross Street have any available units?
1251 West Cross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 West Cross Street have?
Some of 1251 West Cross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 West Cross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1251 West Cross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 West Cross Street pet-friendly?
No, 1251 West Cross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1251 West Cross Street offer parking?
No, 1251 West Cross Street does not offer parking.
Does 1251 West Cross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 West Cross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 West Cross Street have a pool?
No, 1251 West Cross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1251 West Cross Street have accessible units?
No, 1251 West Cross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 West Cross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 West Cross Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland