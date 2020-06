Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Very Spacious 3BR/2Full/1 Half Bath, over 2100SF w Unbelievable Light! Two Master Suites!Oversized living room, kitchen/dining area, and extremely large bedrooms. Stunning exposed brick, wide plank hardwood floors, large closets, and lots of windows. Kit w SS appliances and granite. Roof deck and large patio space. 2nd floor Laundry. Tenants to pay Cummings a flat processing fee of $75 per lease (not per person) if their lease is accepted.