Baltimore, MD
1230 S Charles St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1230 S Charles St

1230 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1230 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
1230 S Charles St Available 08/21/20 Bright 2-bedroom Fed Hill Home ~ Ideal Location! - Two-bedroom Federal Hill home boasts bright living areas, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and tons of space! Main level features living room with high ceilings and architectural interest, separate dining area, powder room, and modern kitchen with sleek appliances, granite countertops and wine rack. Upper level offers two bedrooms with two full baths and bonus den for ultimate comfort. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer for generous storage. Perfect Fed Hill location is steps from restaurants, nightlife, cafes, museums, parks, M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Easy access to I-95!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 S Charles St have any available units?
1230 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 S Charles St have?
Some of 1230 S Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1230 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 S Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1230 S Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1230 S Charles St offer parking?
No, 1230 S Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 1230 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 S Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 S Charles St have a pool?
No, 1230 S Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1230 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1230 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 S Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
