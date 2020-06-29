Amenities

1230 S Charles St Available 08/21/20 Bright 2-bedroom Fed Hill Home ~ Ideal Location! - Two-bedroom Federal Hill home boasts bright living areas, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and tons of space! Main level features living room with high ceilings and architectural interest, separate dining area, powder room, and modern kitchen with sleek appliances, granite countertops and wine rack. Upper level offers two bedrooms with two full baths and bonus den for ultimate comfort. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer for generous storage. Perfect Fed Hill location is steps from restaurants, nightlife, cafes, museums, parks, M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Easy access to I-95!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5891103)