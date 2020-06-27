123 W LEE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities courtyard gym

Fabulous Otterbein location! Gorgeous gated courtyard to relax in. 3000 square feet of living space - 4 finished floors! The finished basement is complete with an office, a home gym and huge closets. Large living room has a wood burning FP and refinished floors; family room has vaulted ceiling, gas FP and its own ductless HVAC. More features include upstairs high efficiency washer/dryer; granite countertops and a wolf stove; master suite; skylights; LED lighting; crown molding; and quiet efficient zoned heating and cooling. Must use the listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. SORRY NO VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME.