123 W LEE STREET
Last updated December 1 2019 at 6:27 AM

123 W LEE STREET

123 West Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 West Lee Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
Fabulous Otterbein location! Gorgeous gated courtyard to relax in. 3000 square feet of living space - 4 finished floors! The finished basement is complete with an office, a home gym and huge closets. Large living room has a wood burning FP and refinished floors; family room has vaulted ceiling, gas FP and its own ductless HVAC. More features include upstairs high efficiency washer/dryer; granite countertops and a wolf stove; master suite; skylights; LED lighting; crown molding; and quiet efficient zoned heating and cooling. Must use the listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. SORRY NO VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W LEE STREET have any available units?
123 W LEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W LEE STREET have?
Some of 123 W LEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W LEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
123 W LEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W LEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 123 W LEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 123 W LEE STREET offer parking?
No, 123 W LEE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 123 W LEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 W LEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W LEE STREET have a pool?
No, 123 W LEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 123 W LEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 123 W LEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W LEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 W LEE STREET has units with dishwashers.
