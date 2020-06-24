123 W BARRE STREET

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in secure building in Otterbein. The freshly painted unit has a bright, open living space, balcony with a stunning view, walk-in closet, and assigned, undercover parking spot. Ideal location in downtown Baltimore, with nearby community parks, blocks from the Inner Harbor, steps to the MARC train, light rail and Camden Yards, easy access to I-95,I-295 & I-395, and easy walk to UMD. This elevator building also features secure packagedelivery, a private storage unit, and community rooftop deck with soaring city views.