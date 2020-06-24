All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 123 W BARRE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
123 W BARRE STREET
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

123 W BARRE STREET

123 West Barre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in secure building in Otterbein. The freshly painted unit has a bright, open living space, balcony with a stunning view, walk-in closet, and assigned, undercover parking spot. Ideal location in downtown Baltimore, with nearby community parks, blocks from the Inner Harbor, steps to the MARC train, light rail and Camden Yards, easy access to I-95,I-295 & I-395, and easy walk to UMD. This elevator building also features secure packagedelivery, a private storage unit, and community rooftop deck with soaring city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
123 W BARRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W BARRE STREET have?
Some of 123 W BARRE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
123 W BARRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 123 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 123 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 123 W BARRE STREET offers parking.
Does 123 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W BARRE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 123 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 123 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 123 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W BARRE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland