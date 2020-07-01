123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning, fully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome just blocks from Patterson Park! This home offers an open floor plan on the main with coffered ceilings in the living room, dining area, half bath, and kitchen that includes a large island, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertop. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level including a master bedroom en suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with custom tile shower. Fully finished lower level is great for guests or 3rd roommate with its true bedroom and full closet. Additional storage space in the basement and laundry for convenience! Bonus rear deck off 2nd level bedroom, fenced patio area for entertaining, and parking pad for easy city living. This home is just blocks from Patterson Park, easy access to major highways and also includes security cameras & alarm for an additional monthly fee of $15. BGE can range from $68-$135 and water averages around $60. Repair deductible $100.