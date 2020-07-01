All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE

123 North Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, fully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome just blocks from Patterson Park! This home offers an open floor plan on the main with coffered ceilings in the living room, dining area, half bath, and kitchen that includes a large island, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertop. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level including a master bedroom en suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with custom tile shower. Fully finished lower level is great for guests or 3rd roommate with its true bedroom and full closet. Additional storage space in the basement and laundry for convenience! Bonus rear deck off 2nd level bedroom, fenced patio area for entertaining, and parking pad for easy city living. This home is just blocks from Patterson Park, easy access to major highways and also includes security cameras & alarm for an additional monthly fee of $15. BGE can range from $68-$135 and water averages around $60. Repair deductible $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 N ELLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

