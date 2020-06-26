All apartments in Baltimore
122 South East Avenue
122 South East Avenue

122 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Row Home is located in the beautiful, historic Patterson Park area! Walk in to the welcoming first floor of this open floor plan, complete with beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious, updated, eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space - perfect for those who love to cook! Large finished basement includes laundry/storage space. Second level features two nice-sized bedrooms - plus a spare room, perfect for an office or den - back bedroom has access to an upper covered deck. Back of home includes covered deck and patio, great for entertaining or relaxing. Dogs under 50lbs. Terrific location, only a block and a half from from Patterson Park! Non-Smoking. Call Julie for showings or questions: (410) 353-5474.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 South East Avenue have any available units?
122 South East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 South East Avenue have?
Some of 122 South East Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 South East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 South East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 South East Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 South East Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 122 South East Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 South East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 South East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 South East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 South East Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 122 South East Avenue has a pool.
Does 122 South East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 South East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 South East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 South East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
