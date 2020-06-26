122 South East Avenue

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom Row Home is located in the beautiful, historic Patterson Park area! Walk in to the welcoming first floor of this open floor plan, complete with beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious, updated, eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space - perfect for those who love to cook! Large finished basement includes laundry/storage space. Second level features two nice-sized bedrooms - plus a spare room, perfect for an office or den - back bedroom has access to an upper covered deck. Back of home includes covered deck and patio, great for entertaining or relaxing. Dogs under 50lbs. Terrific location, only a block and a half from from Patterson Park! Non-Smoking. Call Julie for showings or questions: (410) 353-5474.