Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1219 POTOMAC STREET S
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

1219 POTOMAC STREET S

1219 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

1219 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly spacious 3 level home 4 bdrms & 3.5ba on one of Canton's finest blocks!Across the street from Canton Waterfront, walk out your front door and enjoy the water view! 2 blocks from the square and local night life!Brand new updated kitchen, you will LOVE making dinners in this all white high end granite counter top! Extra wide amazing living room with walk out Deck!! The 2nd story ceiling & sky light, provides PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. Entire 1st floor 2nd Master suite with private bath & fireplace, and more room to create another living room space or office, complete privacy!!Did I mention the outdoor space is prime real estate for entertaining! This is a must see!!!Over 2,000 square feet living space! Perfect amount space for roommates and entertaining! Off street assigned parking!! The list goes on!Contact for more information or to schedule a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have any available units?
1219 POTOMAC STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have?
Some of 1219 POTOMAC STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 POTOMAC STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1219 POTOMAC STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 POTOMAC STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S offers parking.
Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have a pool?
No, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 POTOMAC STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 POTOMAC STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

