1219 POTOMAC STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredibly spacious 3 level home 4 bdrms & 3.5ba on one of Canton's finest blocks!Across the street from Canton Waterfront, walk out your front door and enjoy the water view! 2 blocks from the square and local night life!Brand new updated kitchen, you will LOVE making dinners in this all white high end granite counter top! Extra wide amazing living room with walk out Deck!! The 2nd story ceiling & sky light, provides PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. Entire 1st floor 2nd Master suite with private bath & fireplace, and more room to create another living room space or office, complete privacy!!Did I mention the outdoor space is prime real estate for entertaining! This is a must see!!!Over 2,000 square feet living space! Perfect amount space for roommates and entertaining! Off street assigned parking!! The list goes on!Contact for more information or to schedule a private showing