1216 BERRY STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

1216 BERRY STREET

1216 Berry St · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Berry St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of Hampden, this amazing newer construction 3 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath End-of-Group townhome, is exactly what you've been looking for! A contemporary open floor plan features a sleek gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 42" cabinets and a center island with a breakfast bar perfect for your morning coffee. In addition, a living room with gas fireplace and door leading out a composite deck, a dining room and powder room complete the main level. The upper level boasts a stunning a master suite with an incredible master bath and walk-in closet, and the laundry on the bedroom level. With 3 levels of great living space, the entry level includes a family room, half bath, and 2 car garage. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 BERRY STREET have any available units?
1216 BERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 BERRY STREET have?
Some of 1216 BERRY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 BERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1216 BERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 BERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1216 BERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1216 BERRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1216 BERRY STREET offers parking.
Does 1216 BERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 BERRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 BERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 1216 BERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1216 BERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1216 BERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 BERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 BERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.

