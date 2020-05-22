1216 BERRY STREET

Amenities

Situated in the heart of Hampden, this amazing newer construction 3 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath End-of-Group townhome, is exactly what you've been looking for! A contemporary open floor plan features a sleek gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 42" cabinets and a center island with a breakfast bar perfect for your morning coffee. In addition, a living room with gas fireplace and door leading out a composite deck, a dining room and powder room complete the main level. The upper level boasts a stunning a master suite with an incredible master bath and walk-in closet, and the laundry on the bedroom level. With 3 levels of great living space, the entry level includes a family room, half bath, and 2 car garage. Welcome Home!