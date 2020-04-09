All apartments in Baltimore
1206 SABINA AVENUE
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

1206 SABINA AVENUE

1206 Sabina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Sabina Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Sabina Mattfeldt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Remodeled detached home on secluded picturesque street in Beautiful Mt. Washington 21209.Only 5 minutes to downtown. Walk to Meadowbrook pool, Whole foods, Starbucks, Mt. Washington tavern & Village, JHU bus shuttle & light rail.3 bedrooms on 2nd floor with big closets & large bath. Guest suite with full bath on 1st floor with separate entrance. Spacious and plenty of light.Central A/C, Radiator heating and/or gas forced air, hardwood throughout, large kitchen with fridge & oversized 5 burner stove, huge basement for storage, new 2nd floor washer & dryer and huge 2 tier deck with roof top terrace!On & Off street Parking & fenced in yard. Separate Garage not included in rental. Calm, walker friendly neighborhood with large communal park by the Jones Falls river.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have any available units?
1206 SABINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have?
Some of 1206 SABINA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 SABINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1206 SABINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 SABINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1206 SABINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1206 SABINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 SABINA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1206 SABINA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1206 SABINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 SABINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 SABINA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
