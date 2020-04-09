1206 SABINA AVENUE

Amenities

Remodeled detached home on secluded picturesque street in Beautiful Mt. Washington 21209.Only 5 minutes to downtown. Walk to Meadowbrook pool, Whole foods, Starbucks, Mt. Washington tavern & Village, JHU bus shuttle & light rail.3 bedrooms on 2nd floor with big closets & large bath. Guest suite with full bath on 1st floor with separate entrance. Spacious and plenty of light.Central A/C, Radiator heating and/or gas forced air, hardwood throughout, large kitchen with fridge & oversized 5 burner stove, huge basement for storage, new 2nd floor washer & dryer and huge 2 tier deck with roof top terrace!On & Off street Parking & fenced in yard. Separate Garage not included in rental. Calm, walker friendly neighborhood with large communal park by the Jones Falls river.