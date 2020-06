Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home in a great location with plenty of open space. Two large master bedroom suites upstairs including one with a jacuzzi tub and a separate guest house in the back yard with one bed and one bath. The back yard is fenced offering private space, the first floor open floor plan offers a huge space for dining room and living room. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and just blocks from the Canton waterfront. Pets allowed and owner pays water.