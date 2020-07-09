All apartments in Baltimore
1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1

1202 West Lafayette Avenue
Location

1202 West Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Two-level condo for rent. Separate living room and dining room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Two level condo for rent. Separate living room and dining room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 West Lafayette Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

