117 S. Curley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b6f45a01d ---- *Rooftop Deck - Gorgeous Patterson Park Townhome! - Rent-Only option now available at $2,100.00/mo for a min ~20-mo term (ending 3/31/21) OR - Get $151.00/mo off for Rent-To-Own! This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored. - 3 Bedrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - 3 Full Bathrooms (2 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - Updated and gorgeous! - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level) - Rooftop Deck w/great views of Patterson Park - Completely updated Custom Kitchen including Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, 5 Burner Gas Range, Built-In Microwave, French Door Frig w/Bottom Freezer, Dishwasher Tile Backsplash, and abundant Custom Cabinets. - Fully Finished Basement with 3rd bedroom and 3rd Full Bathroom and Egress to the back. - Beautiful Exposed Brick - Whole Home Just Painted! - Central HVAC & ceiling fans & custom ceiling work - Stunning hardwood flooring throughout - Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. - Replacement Windows - Must see this in person as the pictures just don\'t do it justice! *Schedule a Showing TODAY!!! *Straight RENT-Only Option Now Available: ? Rent Only rate is $2,100.00/mo w/~20-mo minimum term (ending 3/31/21) (which is HIGHER than the rent-to-own rate) ? Security deposit will be 1-2 month?s rent ($2,100 ? $4,200) (depending on application) ? No Voucher inquiries please. ? Strong, verifiable rental history & credit a must *** EASY Rent-To-Own Option *** (Option Fee down payment required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment (OFDP): between 1.7% and 3.39% of the Option Price ($294,900.00). For this home that would be between $5,000.00 and $10,000.00. (FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually 3.5%). More flexibility for strong applicants! *100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY!!! ***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***