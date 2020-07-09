116 South Chapel Street

Amenities

Town House 1-Bedroom 1 Bath in Butcher's Hill, Baltimore, MD.



All Brand New HVAC, Full Kitchen, Energy Efficient Appliances, Laundry w/d, Bathroom with custom tile showers. Residents have access to private, secure courtyard and garden amenity space.



Located in the Butcher's Hill neighborhood. Convenient walk to John's Hopkins Medial Campus, Patterson Park and Fells Point. Access to Bus Stops and short distance from Metro-Rail. Short drive to Downtown and Harbor East.



Rent Due 1st of Each Month

BGE & Comcast by Tenant

Water Included

1-Month Rent Security Deposit

Pet allowed with Monthly Pet-Fee and Deposit (1-pet max)

Lease Term (1-year)

