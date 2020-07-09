All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

116 South Chapel Street

116 South Chapel Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 South Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town House 1-Bedroom 1 Bath in Butcher's Hill, Baltimore, MD.

All Brand New HVAC, Full Kitchen, Energy Efficient Appliances, Laundry w/d, Bathroom with custom tile showers. Residents have access to private, secure courtyard and garden amenity space.

Located in the Butcher's Hill neighborhood. Convenient walk to John's Hopkins Medial Campus, Patterson Park and Fells Point. Access to Bus Stops and short distance from Metro-Rail. Short drive to Downtown and Harbor East.

Rent Due 1st of Each Month
BGE & Comcast by Tenant
Water Included
1-Month Rent Security Deposit
Pet allowed with Monthly Pet-Fee and Deposit (1-pet max)
Lease Term (1-year)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 South Chapel Street have any available units?
116 South Chapel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 South Chapel Street have?
Some of 116 South Chapel Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 South Chapel Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 South Chapel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 South Chapel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 South Chapel Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 South Chapel Street offer parking?
No, 116 South Chapel Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 South Chapel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 South Chapel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 South Chapel Street have a pool?
No, 116 South Chapel Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 South Chapel Street have accessible units?
No, 116 South Chapel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 South Chapel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 South Chapel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

