1153 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully renovated home in heart of Pigtown with Parking! Spacious open floor plan on the first level leads into gourmet kitchen with commercial stove and 42" cabinets. Kitchen features many quality of life up grades for those who enjoy cooking and entertaining.The property features two off street parking spaces one in a lockable carport under the main deck. The second story feartures two master bedrooms each with private full bathroom. The front master bedroom features tray ceilings while the rear master bedroom features a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard and main deck. The finished basement features a full bathroom making it a great room for room mates or to keep as a guest room. This stunning home is conveniently located to bars, restaurants, stadiums, light rail, and Downtown. Don't miss your opportunity to see this beautiful home, schedule your showing now!!