All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1133 Wedgewood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1133 Wedgewood Rd
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM

1133 Wedgewood Rd

1133 Wedgewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1133 Wedgewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21229

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick front three level interior town home in West Hills Neighborhood in Baltimore City. Separate Dining Room, galley kitchen, finished basement, laundry room, deck and patio, nice fenced yard. No Smoking and Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have any available units?
1133 Wedgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1133 Wedgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Wedgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Wedgewood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Wedgewood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland