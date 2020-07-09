Brick front three level interior town home in West Hills Neighborhood in Baltimore City. Separate Dining Room, galley kitchen, finished basement, laundry room, deck and patio, nice fenced yard. No Smoking and Pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have any available units?
1133 Wedgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1133 Wedgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Wedgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Wedgewood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Wedgewood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Wedgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Wedgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
