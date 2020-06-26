All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2

1126 Gleneagle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Glen Oaks

Property Highlights
-Quiet Block
-Wall to Wall Carpet
-Top Floor Unit
-Washer & Dryer
-2 Units per building
-Close to Towson University
-Close to Public Transit
-Close to Mt. Pleasant Golf Course

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Gleneagle Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
