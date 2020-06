Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION right in Canton Square with 2 Private parking spots! Three fully finished levels with 3 bedrooms all bedrooms have a private full bath. Main level features open floor plan with updated kitchen, half bath and family room with wood burning fireplace. Deck with awning and patio, fenced in backyard. Backs to 2+ acre park! View of fireworks and Inner Harbor** Call today!