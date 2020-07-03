Rent Calculator
Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE
1115 Woodheights Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1115 Woodheights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated throughout. 3BR, 2.5BA Porch Front Townhome with Off-Street Parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 WOOD HEIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
