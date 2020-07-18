All apartments in Baltimore
1102 W 40th St
1102 W 40th St

1102 West 40th Street · (410) 982-5463
Location

1102 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and gorgeous. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is in the heart of Hampden. Check out all of the modern finishes that make this house a home. The master bathroom shower comes with a rain shower head? Yes, please! I know what you're thinking; this house is amazing, but where am I going to park in the city? Not to worry, this house comes with parking included, right at the back door! There's no reason not to act now and get the best of city living with the convenience of having your own space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

