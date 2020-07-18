1102 W 40th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and gorgeous. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is in the heart of Hampden. Check out all of the modern finishes that make this house a home. The master bathroom shower comes with a rain shower head? Yes, please! I know what you're thinking; this house is amazing, but where am I going to park in the city? Not to worry, this house comes with parking included, right at the back door! There's no reason not to act now and get the best of city living with the convenience of having your own space.