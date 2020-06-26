All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1101 S POTOMAC STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1101 S POTOMAC STREET
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

1101 S POTOMAC STREET

1101 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS house has all the comforts of home w/ GARAGE PARKING & ROOF TOP DECK. Located in the heart of Canton 2 Blocks from the waterfront and half-block from Canton Square. 2 large bedrooms and a large finished basement. 3 fabulous bathrooms-one for each roommate. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar. Separate dining area. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Second bedroom with hall bathroom w/ double vanity. Fully finished basement with full bathroom. Available immediately. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
1101 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 1101 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland