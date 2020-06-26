1101 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS house has all the comforts of home w/ GARAGE PARKING & ROOF TOP DECK. Located in the heart of Canton 2 Blocks from the waterfront and half-block from Canton Square. 2 large bedrooms and a large finished basement. 3 fabulous bathrooms-one for each roommate. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar. Separate dining area. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Second bedroom with hall bathroom w/ double vanity. Fully finished basement with full bathroom. Available immediately. No pets.