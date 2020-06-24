All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

106 W HEATH STREET

106 West Heath Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 West Heath Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
~Awesome 2 Bedroom Rental in Federal Hill SoBo~ Recently Renovated. Open Floor Plan Bathed in Natural Sunlight, Generous Living Room w/Powder Room on Main Level. Large eat-in Country Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Appliances, Plenty of Storage and Recessed Lighting. Enjoy Warm Mornings, Afternoons & Evenings Relaxing Solo or Entertaining Friends on a Private 15' X 12' Brick Patio w/ Access to Electricity and Water. Two Generous Bedrooms on the Second Level w/Updated Full Bath and Convenient Second Floor Washer & Dryer. Skylight Radiates Natural Ambient Sunlight. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. Great Storage provided in the Lower Level Basement. Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars Plus Everything Federal Hill & SoBo has to Offer. Easy Access to Major Highways. Great Place to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W HEATH STREET have any available units?
106 W HEATH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W HEATH STREET have?
Some of 106 W HEATH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W HEATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
106 W HEATH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W HEATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 106 W HEATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 106 W HEATH STREET offer parking?
No, 106 W HEATH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 106 W HEATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 W HEATH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W HEATH STREET have a pool?
No, 106 W HEATH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 106 W HEATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 106 W HEATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W HEATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 W HEATH STREET has units with dishwashers.
