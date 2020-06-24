106 W HEATH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

~Awesome 2 Bedroom Rental in Federal Hill SoBo~ Recently Renovated. Open Floor Plan Bathed in Natural Sunlight, Generous Living Room w/Powder Room on Main Level. Large eat-in Country Kitchen w/Granite, Stainless Appliances, Plenty of Storage and Recessed Lighting. Enjoy Warm Mornings, Afternoons & Evenings Relaxing Solo or Entertaining Friends on a Private 15' X 12' Brick Patio w/ Access to Electricity and Water. Two Generous Bedrooms on the Second Level w/Updated Full Bath and Convenient Second Floor Washer & Dryer. Skylight Radiates Natural Ambient Sunlight. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. Great Storage provided in the Lower Level Basement. Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars Plus Everything Federal Hill & SoBo has to Offer. Easy Access to Major Highways. Great Place to Rent!