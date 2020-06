Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

105 Larue Sq - 105 Larue Sq Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse - THIS TWO BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. THE KITCHEN IS SPACIOUS WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS. THE APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE A REFRIGERATOR AND GAS STOVE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. NEW LARGE TILED STAND UP SHOWER. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM, BEDROOMS AND BASEMENT. CENTRAL HEAT! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT TOP FLOOR HOUSE STEPS AND HALL WAY. CENTRAL HEAT AND A/C!! WELL MAINTAINED GATED YARD, WITH PARKING PAD AND FIRE PIT. FRONT AND BACK PATIO.



(RLNE5848657)