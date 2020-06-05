1039 WILLIAM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remarkable brick row home in desirable Federal Hill location with four finished levels is move in ready today! This is available fully furnished with current furniture. Enter the light filled main level to find a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, built in bookcases and hardwood floors leading to dining area and beautifully updated eat-in kitchen featuring sleek granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern white cabinetry and access to charming, fenced back patio and gated alley with separate side entrance. Third level hosts 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Private Master suite, located on the 4th level, boasts a lofty vaulted ceiling, double closets and a luxe full bath featuring a relaxing 2 person jetted tub and access to private deck with skyline views! Finished lower level hosts laundry room and generous flex room for recreational space, playroom or den. Great location close to commuter routes, shopping, dining, entertainment, garage parking and more!