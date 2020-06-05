All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:23 AM

1039 WILLIAM STREET

1039 William Street · (410) 465-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1039 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remarkable brick row home in desirable Federal Hill location with four finished levels is move in ready today! This is available fully furnished with current furniture. Enter the light filled main level to find a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, built in bookcases and hardwood floors leading to dining area and beautifully updated eat-in kitchen featuring sleek granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern white cabinetry and access to charming, fenced back patio and gated alley with separate side entrance. Third level hosts 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Private Master suite, located on the 4th level, boasts a lofty vaulted ceiling, double closets and a luxe full bath featuring a relaxing 2 person jetted tub and access to private deck with skyline views! Finished lower level hosts laundry room and generous flex room for recreational space, playroom or den. Great location close to commuter routes, shopping, dining, entertainment, garage parking and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1039 WILLIAM STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have?
Some of 1039 WILLIAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1039 WILLIAM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1039 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1039 WILLIAM STREET does offer parking.
Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 WILLIAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1039 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1039 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 WILLIAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
