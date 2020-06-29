All apartments in Baltimore
103 W. 39th St Unit B1,

103 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 West 39th Street, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
103 W. 39th St Unit B1, Available 06/15/20 Very nice 3bd/2ba condo in Canterbury/Tuscany area! Available 6/15! - Very nice 3bd/2ba condo in Canterbury/Tuscany area.. Spacious condo with hardwood floors throughout, crown molding and overhead lighting. Galley-style kitchen with dishwasher and ample cabinet space. Walk-in closets making for ample storage space. Ornamental fireplace with mantel adding a nice decorative touch! Washer/Dryer.One (1) off-street parking space. Heat and water included in the rent! Available 6/15. Showings will begin 6/1!

Pet policy: No pets, please!

Showings will resume in early June!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4731832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have any available units?
103 W. 39th St Unit B1, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have?
Some of 103 W. 39th St Unit B1,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, currently offering any rent specials?
103 W. 39th St Unit B1, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, pet-friendly?
No, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, offer parking?
Yes, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, offers parking.
Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have a pool?
No, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, does not have a pool.
Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have accessible units?
No, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, does not have accessible units.
Does 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 W. 39th St Unit B1, has units with dishwashers.

