1013 Binney Street

Just Reduced ~ One-of-a-kind 2 Bedroom Townhome w/ Roof Deck in Canton! - Just Reduced ~ Must See magnificent 2 bedroom townhome with rooftop deck in Canton! Steps away from Canton Square restaurants, shops, and nightlife! Unique 3 story living area features hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a spiral staircase leading to the updated kitchen. Top floor offers light-filled bedrooms boasting wall-to-wall carpeting and access to 2 exterior decks with city views! Additional features include a fenced courtyard, full size washer/dryer, and coveted parking pad!



3 minute walk to Canton Square

Just a short 5 minute drive to Patterson Park or the Shops at Canton Crossing

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jessica at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.593.8053 or email jtircuitpeitso@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



