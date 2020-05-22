All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1013 Binney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1013 Binney Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Binney Street

1013 Binney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1013 Binney Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Just Reduced ~ One-of-a-kind 2 Bedroom Townhome w/ Roof Deck in Canton! - Just Reduced ~ Must See magnificent 2 bedroom townhome with rooftop deck in Canton! Steps away from Canton Square restaurants, shops, and nightlife! Unique 3 story living area features hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a spiral staircase leading to the updated kitchen. Top floor offers light-filled bedrooms boasting wall-to-wall carpeting and access to 2 exterior decks with city views! Additional features include a fenced courtyard, full size washer/dryer, and coveted parking pad!

3 minute walk to Canton Square
Just a short 5 minute drive to Patterson Park or the Shops at Canton Crossing
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jessica at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.593.8053 or email jtircuitpeitso@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Binney Street have any available units?
1013 Binney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Binney Street have?
Some of 1013 Binney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Binney Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Binney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Binney Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Binney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1013 Binney Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Binney Street does offer parking.
Does 1013 Binney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Binney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Binney Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Binney Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Binney Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 Binney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Binney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Binney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland