101 N Ellwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



Welcome home! This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit rowhome in the charming Patterson Park neighborhood. This home's features include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels, spacious updated kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, and a fully-finished basement. No shortage of urban charm here - beautiful exposed bricks in multiple rooms of the home, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and tons of natural light throughout. This home also has a fenced-in rear patio and a private balcony off the second bedroom.



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are considered with a double deposit on a case-by-case basis. Pets are also taken on a case-by-case basis.