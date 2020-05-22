All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:38 PM

101 N Ellwood Avenue

101 North Ellwood Avenue · (667) 213-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 North Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

Welcome home! This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit rowhome in the charming Patterson Park neighborhood. This home's features include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels, spacious updated kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, and a fully-finished basement. No shortage of urban charm here - beautiful exposed bricks in multiple rooms of the home, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and tons of natural light throughout. This home also has a fenced-in rear patio and a private balcony off the second bedroom.

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are considered with a double deposit on a case-by-case basis. Pets are also taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have any available units?
101 N Ellwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have?
Some of 101 N Ellwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N Ellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 N Ellwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N Ellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N Ellwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 N Ellwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N Ellwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 N Ellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 N Ellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N Ellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 N Ellwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
