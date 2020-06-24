1009 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bath row home for rent in the HEART of Canton - only two blocks away from the square! ***BONUS ROOM IN THE BASEMENT which could act as a third bedroom, office space, exercise room, etc. This home features the top upgrades - tray and cauffered ceilings, beautiful kitchen, gorgeous upgraded countertops, rear patio perfect for grilling , exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, laundry on bedroom level, master en-suite with rainfall shower head and more. Second bedroom includes private deck. Tons of natural light fills the home. Schedule your tour today! $40 to apply for each tenant over the age of 18. *$60 processing fee for approved tenants.