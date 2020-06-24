All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

1009 S EAST AVENUE

1009 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1009 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bath row home for rent in the HEART of Canton - only two blocks away from the square! ***BONUS ROOM IN THE BASEMENT which could act as a third bedroom, office space, exercise room, etc. This home features the top upgrades - tray and cauffered ceilings, beautiful kitchen, gorgeous upgraded countertops, rear patio perfect for grilling , exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, laundry on bedroom level, master en-suite with rainfall shower head and more. Second bedroom includes private deck. Tons of natural light fills the home. Schedule your tour today! $40 to apply for each tenant over the age of 18. *$60 processing fee for approved tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
1009 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 1009 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1009 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1009 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1009 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1009 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
