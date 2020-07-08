1007 BAYLIS STREET

Amenities

OFFERING A HALF MONTHS FREE RENT! Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom rowhouse located inthe Historic Canton District close to Brewers Hill. Hardwood floors on main level. Living room could be used as an office. Cute fenced in patio out back great for entertaining. Washer/Dryer in the lower level and a private second toilet. So many things within walking distance such as the grocery store in Canton Crossing, Patterson Park, and many restaurants in and around Canton Square. The Goddard school for young families. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy access to 895 and 95. Call agent to set up a showing and get the details on the half months free rent.