Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

1007 BAYLIS STREET

1007 Baylis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Baylis Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OFFERING A HALF MONTHS FREE RENT! Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom rowhouse located inthe Historic Canton District close to Brewers Hill. Hardwood floors on main level. Living room could be used as an office. Cute fenced in patio out back great for entertaining. Washer/Dryer in the lower level and a private second toilet. So many things within walking distance such as the grocery store in Canton Crossing, Patterson Park, and many restaurants in and around Canton Square. The Goddard school for young families. Pets on a case by case basis. Easy access to 895 and 95. Call agent to set up a showing and get the details on the half months free rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have any available units?
1007 BAYLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have?
Some of 1007 BAYLIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 BAYLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1007 BAYLIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 BAYLIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 BAYLIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET offer parking?
No, 1007 BAYLIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 BAYLIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have a pool?
No, 1007 BAYLIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1007 BAYLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 BAYLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 BAYLIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

