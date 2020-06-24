1005 LIGHT STREET

Amenities

Immerse yourself in historic charm in this 3 Bed 2 bath home in the center of popular Federal Hill! Original hardwood floors, brick accent walls, 1800s fireplace mantles, built ins, formal dining room, and large eat in kitchen with built in desk space. Second level with 2 spacious bedrooms that flank fully renovated center hall bathroom and lead to a lovely deck . Entire 3rd level is owns suite with large bedroom, office or reading nook, updated bath and amble closet space. Finished basement with in unit Laundry and private PARKING in rear of house! So close to everything, snuggled amongst local restaurants, bars, shops and a around the corner from Federal Hill Park and the Inner Harbor. Easy commute to University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, the Baltimore Business District and commuter routes I95, I295 & I83. Pets considered and home available fully furnished for extra fee!