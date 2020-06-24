All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

1005 LIGHT STREET

1005 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immerse yourself in historic charm in this 3 Bed 2 bath home in the center of popular Federal Hill! Original hardwood floors, brick accent walls, 1800s fireplace mantles, built ins, formal dining room, and large eat in kitchen with built in desk space. Second level with 2 spacious bedrooms that flank fully renovated center hall bathroom and lead to a lovely deck . Entire 3rd level is owns suite with large bedroom, office or reading nook, updated bath and amble closet space. Finished basement with in unit Laundry and private PARKING in rear of house! So close to everything, snuggled amongst local restaurants, bars, shops and a around the corner from Federal Hill Park and the Inner Harbor. Easy commute to University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins, the Baltimore Business District and commuter routes I95, I295 & I83. Pets considered and home available fully furnished for extra fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1005 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1005 LIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1005 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 LIGHT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1005 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1005 LIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 1005 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1005 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1005 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1005 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 LIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
