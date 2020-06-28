All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

100 N Lakewood Ave

100 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique, beautiful, sizable, & comfortable renovated Patterson Park storefront home. Huge Living Room, raised Dining Room, tall ceilings, large renovated kitchen, Master Bedroom suite, and generous amounts of storage. Sitting room on the second floor and unfinished basement for storage. Roof-top deck, open floor plan, and original features. Convenient Powder Room on the main level. As seen on HGTV.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5152936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N Lakewood Ave have any available units?
100 N Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 N Lakewood Ave have?
Some of 100 N Lakewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
100 N Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 N Lakewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 100 N Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 100 N Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 100 N Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N Lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 100 N Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 100 N Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 100 N Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 N Lakewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
