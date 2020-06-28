100 N Lakewood Ave

Amenities

Unique, beautiful, sizable, & comfortable renovated Patterson Park storefront home. Huge Living Room, raised Dining Room, tall ceilings, large renovated kitchen, Master Bedroom suite, and generous amounts of storage. Sitting room on the second floor and unfinished basement for storage. Roof-top deck, open floor plan, and original features. Convenient Powder Room on the main level. As seen on HGTV.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



