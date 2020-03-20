42 Pierce Road

Amenities

5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning. Finished basement family room provides extra living space. Tenants also have access to complex pool and club house. Parking off street for 2 cars, near Waverley Square with buses to Harvard Square Downtown Boston and Commuter rail to North Station. Gas heat and hot water. Pets and smoking are not permitted..