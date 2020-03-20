All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

42 Pierce Road

42 Pierce Road · (617) 848-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning. Finished basement family room provides extra living space. Tenants also have access to complex pool and club house. Parking off street for 2 cars, near Waverley Square with buses to Harvard Square Downtown Boston and Commuter rail to North Station. Gas heat and hot water. Pets and smoking are not permitted..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Pierce Road have any available units?
42 Pierce Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Pierce Road have?
Some of 42 Pierce Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Pierce Road currently offering any rent specials?
42 Pierce Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Pierce Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Pierce Road is pet friendly.
Does 42 Pierce Road offer parking?
Yes, 42 Pierce Road does offer parking.
Does 42 Pierce Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Pierce Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Pierce Road have a pool?
Yes, 42 Pierce Road has a pool.
Does 42 Pierce Road have accessible units?
No, 42 Pierce Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Pierce Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Pierce Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Pierce Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Pierce Road has units with air conditioning.
