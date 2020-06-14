/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
501 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
855 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
East Watertown
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Court
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Last updated August 15 at 08:58pm
Downtown Watertown
Contact for Availability
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
1 Carver Road E
1 Carver Road East, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
670 sqft
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Watertown St.
20 Watertown Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
845 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Oak Square
2 Units Available
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
505 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Allston
28 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,674
685 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
West Cambridge
7 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
700 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Oak Square
14 Units Available
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
725 sqft
An ideal blend of quality, convenience, and value awaits at Dustin Street Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Allston
67 Units Available
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
525 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
97 Farwell St.
97 Farwell Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
36 River St.
36 River Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
779 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Allston
1 Unit Available
33 Riverdale Street 1
33 Riverdale St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 1-bd Apt. Lower Allston. Next to HBS. w/Parkings - Property Id: 300745 Recently updated and beautifully maintained large 1-bed unit with 1 bath, 1 living room, and 1 eat-in kitchen. Plenty closet and storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
80 Gordon St Apt 19C
80 Gordon St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
Available 09/01/20 - Single bedroom apartment for rent on Gordon street in Brighton. - Around the corner from green line T stop. - Bus connection to Cambridge. - Lots of closet space. - High ceilings. - Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
80 Gordon St Apt 22
80 Gordon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
- One bedroom apartment for rent in Brighton. - Close to public transportation. - Laundry in building. - Heat and hot water included. - - - Available for immediate move-in (RLNE5452888)
