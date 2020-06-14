160 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with hardwood floors
"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)
If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watertown Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.