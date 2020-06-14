Apartment List
/
MA
/
watertown town
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watertown Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated August 15 at 08:58pm
$
Downtown Watertown
Contact for Availability
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Pleasant Street
87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494 *** Virtual Tour available - Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Irving St.
11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
160 School St.
160 School Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
107 Spring St.
107 Spring Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Charming two-bedroom one-bathroom East Watertown condominium. This unit features a large bright living room, complete with a huge picture window. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
166 North Beacon St.
166 North Beacon Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
1 Carver Road E
1 Carver Road East, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
97 Carey Ave.
97 Carey Ave, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Step into this spacious Townhouse that feels like home. With over 1600 square feet of living space spread out on two floors this spacious unit offers an abundance of space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
177-179 Maplewood St.
177-179 Maplewood Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
155 Galen St.
155 Galen St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1600 sqft
COMMUTERS DREAM! AWESOME 3 BED 2 BATH ON TOP FLOOR OF A COMMERCIAL BUILDING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
31 FAIRFIELD St.
31 Fairfield St, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST_A DE-LEADED FOUR BEDROOM PROPERTY on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a very Large and Sunny Two Family property in one of Watertown's highly desired Neighborhoods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
7 Hudson St.
7 Hudson Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
66 Waltham St.
66 Waltham St, Watertown Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Watertown Town, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watertown Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWatertown Town 3 BedroomsWatertown Town Accessible ApartmentsWatertown Town Apartments with Balcony
Watertown Town Apartments with GarageWatertown Town Apartments with GymWatertown Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWatertown Town Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWatertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Apartments with Pool
Watertown Town Apartments with Washer-DryerWatertown Town Dog Friendly ApartmentsWatertown Town Furnished ApartmentsWatertown Town Pet Friendly PlacesWatertown Town Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA
Franklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music