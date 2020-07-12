/
east watertown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
237 Apartments for rent in East Watertown, Watertown Town, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
52 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
5 Units Available
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
75 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1115 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
17 Hosmer
17 Hosmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Hosmer in Watertown Town. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Carver Road E
1 Carver Road East, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
166 North Beacon St.
166 North Beacon Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 Prentiss St.
66 Prentiss Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1! Be the first to live here in this highly desirable area on the Watertown, Belmont line minutes to Harvard Square.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sexton St.
7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two units available! Two newly built duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous homes will offer:
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
64 Putnam
64 Putnam Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1175 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern AND furnished UPPER-LEVEL, CORNER STUDIO located in well-maintained brick building located on quiet street off of Massachusetts Ave. between PORTER SQUARE IN CAMBRIDGE AND DAVIS SQUARE IN SOMERVILLE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
141 Coolidge Ave.
141 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a luxury style apartment managed professionally by an on-site management company. The unit has a large layout with high ceilings, and lots of natural light throughout the apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
36 Keith St.
36 Keith Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1100 sqft
Great, clean, dry basement unit in owner occupied home. Basic Cable and ALL other UTILITIES are INCLUDED! Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10-12 Norseman Ave.
10-12 Norseman Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Brand new 3BR renovation not far outside of Harvard Sq in Watertown! Apartment has three extremely spacious bedrooms, brand new kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances) and bath, front and back porches, refinished hardwood, and laundry
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 WALNUT STREET
26 Walnut Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
675 sqft
victorian duplex - Property Id: 309375 Second floor apartment in a Victorian house owned and operated by an artist, unfurnished but we can provide some basics if need be Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, large bedroom, and a large living
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
31 Clyde Rd
31 Clyde Rd, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Large second floor apartment in a great location, minutes to the commuter rail stop. Whole apartment is being painted, bifold doors are being replaced by standard doors and hardwood floors throughout the apartment will be sanded and refinished.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
34 Walnut st.
34 Walnut Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1350 sqft
Stunning 3rd-floor apartment in Watertown! Do not miss the opportunity to live in a meticulously maintained property.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42 School Ln.
42 School Ln, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1783 sqft
This home is in a great location! Easy to commute to Cambridge and Somerville as well as Boston, Watertown, Waltham etc...
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
104 Belmont St
104 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Sunny and spacious first floor unit with a garage! This lovely home features gleaming hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, convenient home office with french doors, dining room, eat in kitchen with gas range, abundant cabinet storage and
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12 Palmer St
12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2276 sqft
NEW PRICE!!Location..location..Gorgeous totally renovated..2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..
