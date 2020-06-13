Apartment List
MA
/
watertown town
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Watertown West End
3 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
$
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
60 Howard St.
60 Howard Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Irving St.
11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
160 School St.
160 School Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
166 North Beacon St.
166 North Beacon Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
97 Carey Ave.
97 Carey Ave, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Step into this spacious Townhouse that feels like home. With over 1600 square feet of living space spread out on two floors this spacious unit offers an abundance of space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
177-179 Maplewood St.
177-179 Maplewood Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
7 Sexton St.
7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two units available! Two newly erected duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for June 15th or July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
7 Hudson St.
7 Hudson Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
66 Waltham St.
66 Waltham St, Watertown Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
21 Avon Rd
21 Avon Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
1700 square feet finished living area for this comfortable 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
15 Chandler Street
15 Chandler Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom unit on the second floor with Garage Parking! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning and abundant natural light.
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Watertown Town, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Watertown Town renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

