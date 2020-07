Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area fire pit yoga

One month free for a limited time. Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Elan Union Market is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Waltham, and Brookline in Watertown, MA. The luxury community features an array of thoughtfully designed amenities including a sparkling pool with sundeck, resident entertainment kitchen and lounge, top-of-the-line fitness offerings, and a tech lounge ideal for working from home. In your home, you'll find a perfect blend of style and comfort with our generous storage, stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring, and Nest thermostats. Elan Union Market is a pet-friendly community complete with a pet washing station. The community is located near parks, restaurants, and shops.