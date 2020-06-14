Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with garage

Watertown Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
21 Avon Rd
21 Avon Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1700 square feet finished living area for this comfortable 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
177-179 Maplewood St.
177-179 Maplewood Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
7 Hudson St.
7 Hudson Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
10 Williams
10 Williams Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1 bed in elevator building with swimming pool and community room. The unit features Central A/C and a private balcony. Heat and Hot Water and 1 garage parking space are included in the monthly rent. Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
15 Chandler Street
15 Chandler Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom unit on the second floor with Garage Parking! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning and abundant natural light.

1 of 5

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Watertown St.
20 Watertown Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,540
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Allston
28 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,350
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,674
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,596
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
86 Turner St.
86 Turner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1632 sqft
This incredibly unique Brighton condo is nestled on one of the only Brighton streets with free parking, but it also has a garage and 2 off-street tandem parking spots! Converted in 2003, the main level of this homey condo boasts large windows,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
30 Lewis Rd.
30 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1819 sqft
This spacious hill top 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms (1819 sq feet) is bright and fully deleaded. The first floor of the unit has hardwood floors in all the common areas and two bedrooms and wall to wall in a hallway and one bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
42 Alma Ave.
42 Alma Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
381 Belmont
381 Belmont Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Virtual Tour is Available! Sunny sophisticated apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths New to the Market! Located in a two-family home, on a very desirable location across the street from Oakley Golf Course in Belmont.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Rd.
120 Lewis Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bathroom Classic First Floor Unit in a Two-Family Home ***Lead Compliant Home*** - Fully Insulated - Living Room, Dining Room, Fully Applianced Kitchen and Office Room - Finished Basement Space - Hardwood Floors - Two Bathroom

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
42 Turner St.
42 Turner Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
9999 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st or September 1st.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cushing Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Clarendon Rd.
11-13 Clarendon Road, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Watertown Town, MA

Watertown Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

