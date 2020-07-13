/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
559 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
$
52 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
4 Units Available
Watertown West End
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
5 Units Available
East Watertown
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Watertown
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
119 Boyd
119 Boyd Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
2017 complete gut rehab 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms on first floor of 2 family house. All modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Double pane windows, hardwood floors , laundry, gas heating system and central AC.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
12 Palmer St
12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2276 sqft
NEW PRICE!!Location..location..Gorgeous totally renovated..2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
42 Pierce Road
42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
53 Quincy
53 Quincy Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
In West Watertown, spacious 6 rooms 3 bedrooms on first floor of two family home. Apartment has been completely painted and wood floors refinished. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
31 Barnard Ave
31 Barnard Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Large 2-bed/1-bath first floor apartment in Victorian home with over 1,200 square feet of living area. Living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Dining room with built-in hutch, fireplace and oversized windows.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
84 Sparkill street
84 Sparkill Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1176 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor unit,in a lovely 2 family.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Allston
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
67 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Oak Square
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
355 Market St. 2S
355 Market St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * Lg. BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BR * 2 PARKING SPOTS - Property Id: 254619 **** A VIDEO TOUR of THIS APARTMENT (and of MANY of our APARTMENTS) is AVAILABLE ****. Please Contact Me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You.
Similar Pages
Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWatertown Town 3 BedroomsWatertown Town Accessible ApartmentsWatertown Town Apartments with Balcony
Watertown Town Apartments with GarageWatertown Town Apartments with GymWatertown Town Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWatertown Town Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWatertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA