watertown west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
1097 Apartments for rent in Watertown West End, Watertown Town, MA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
15 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
4 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11 Hardy Ave 1
11 Hardy Ave, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Charming Spaciaous Bright 2 Bed 1 Bath Watertown - Property Id: 315824 Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 Acton St.
25 Acton Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1524 sqft
Large multi-level 4 bedroom with office space! Equal size rooms, 2 full bathrooms. Loft style ceiling. Open plan kitchen and living area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
281 Lexington St.
281 Lexington Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1611 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Whites Ave.
32 Whites Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1055 sqft
Massive 2 bed 2 full baths condo right near Watertown Square. Big and sunny bedrooms. Two walk-in Closet with plenty of storage. Extra storage in the basement. Kitchen futures granite countertop, granite breakfast bar, and disposal.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waltham St.
66 Waltham St, Watertown Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 Homer St.
8 Homer Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
9999 sqft
Enormous Watertown gut renovation. 3 large bedrooms plus 3rd floor bonus loft space. Hardwood floors throughout. Gleaming new bathroom. Central a/c, private basement with dedicated laundry. Fully equipped updated kitchen. Full driveway.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
59 OLNEY St.
59 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER FIRST WALK TO MAIN STREET BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE MANY STORES AND CAFES CLOSE BY HARDWOOD FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT CALL OR TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE TO
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
24 Gilbert
24 Gilbert Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous two-bedroom/one-bathroom Watertown apartment. The unit features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8 Grandview Ave
8 Grandview Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in desirable Watertown. Spacious open concept living area with updated kitchen, eat in island and laundry room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
30 MADISON AVENUE
30 Madison Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Three good -sized bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny with very big windows. Beautiful newer applianced eat-in kitchen.Ample closets. Private Fenced in common yard . 2-3 paved driveway parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
28 FOREST STREET
28 Forest Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,678
1300 sqft
PRIME location. WATERTOWN center. An updated, modern, bright and sunny, high-ceiling 3 BR, 1 BA apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful location on a gorgeous landscaped lot with an ample, fenced-in backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
42 Pierce Road
42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
134 Summer St.
134 Summer Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
9999 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
138 Summer St.
138 Summer Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
9999 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
53 Quincy
53 Quincy Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
In West Watertown, spacious 6 rooms 3 bedrooms on first floor of two family home. Apartment has been completely painted and wood floors refinished. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
84 Sparkill street
84 Sparkill Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1176 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor unit,in a lovely 2 family.
