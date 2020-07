Amenities

Watertown Square Apartments is situated less than a mile from the Mass Pike, between the excitement of Boston and the quiet of the Charles River. We are located across from the Watertown Yard Bus Express Station and just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, abundant closet space, in-home washer and dryer, kitchens with custom tile, stainless steel appliances and oversize terraces. Take advantage of the fitness center, Internet lounge and media screening room.