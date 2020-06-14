208 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with gym
1 of 48
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 33
"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)
If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Watertown Town renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.