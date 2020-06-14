208 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Watertown West End
8 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
$
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 5

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
20 Watertown St.
20 Watertown Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,540
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Allston
28 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,350
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,674
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,596
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
69 Breck Ave.
69 Breck Avenue, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Charming 10 room, five bed duplex style apartment located in Oak Square.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
43 Glenn Rd.
43 Glenn Road, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
708 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Allston
1 Unit Available
53 Riverdale St.
53 Riverdale Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Stunning Lower Allston 2 bed with rustic original hardwood flooring and exposed brick throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
40 Champney St.
40 Champney Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 3 / 4 bedrooms with 3 bathroom near Oak-square. Unit features include: Totally renovated and open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Strawberry Hill
1 Unit Available
700 Huron
700 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,838
580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great, Corner Unit in High Rise! Great Modern, Deleaded 2 bedrooms with Parking. Amazing amenties with Concierge, Gym. Across from a golf course. Off street parking available for an additional charge.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allston
1 Unit Available
1 Everett St
1 Everett Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
867 sqft
Brand New Luxury Two Bed - Property Id: 136419 **Virtual Tours Available** Be the first to live in One Everett, the stunning new addition to Boston Landing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
161 Washington St 1423
161 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,155
1224 sqft
Unit 1423 Available 06/15/20 Brand new luxury, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's! - Property Id: 287321 Matterport tour available! The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new development. The property offers over 20,000 ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Elizabeth's
1 Unit Available
185 Washington St 302
185 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,016
1060 sqft
Luxury resort-living at its best - Property Id: 282102 Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Brighton's premiere new apartment development. Offering over 20,000 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Allston
1 Unit Available
4 Adamson Street
4 Adamson Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
905 sqft
4 Adamson Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
38 LOWELL AVE
38 Lowell Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
Location location! This spacious 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom rental is located in close proximity to the heart of Newtonville.

1 of 33

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Newtonville
1 Unit Available
39 COURT
39 Court Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Watertown Town, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Watertown Town renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

