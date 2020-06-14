Apartment List
MA
/
watertown town
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

537 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA

Finding an apartment in Watertown Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Watertown West End
8 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
East Watertown
8 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
East Watertown
57 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
East Watertown
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Court
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,350
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
$
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
16 Lyons St.
16 Lyons Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Irving St.
11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
160 School St.
160 School Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen,

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
12 Palmer St
12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2276 sqft
Location..location..Gorgeous 2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
42 Pierce Road
42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Allston
8 Units Available
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Allston
66 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,029
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Square
2 Units Available
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Allston
28 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,350
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,674
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,596
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
West Cambridge
7 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
128 Brooks - 2
128 Brooks Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Fantastic updated apartment just steps to Brighton Center and Oak Square. Property features include 5 beds with 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
109 Dustin Street
109 Dustin Street, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2482 sqft
109 Dustin Street Available 09/01/20 **RARE SINGLE FAMILY, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 6 BED 3.5 BATH, PARKING, YARD, HUGE** - **HALF MONTH REALTOR FEE**Don't miss out on this beautiful 6 bed 3.5 bath conveniently located in Brighton Center.
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Watertown Town, MA

Finding an apartment in Watertown Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

