537 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)
If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more
Finding an apartment in Watertown Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.