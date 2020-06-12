/
2 bedroom apartments
610 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
East Watertown
9 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1181 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Downtown Watertown
Contact for Availability
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
15 Chandler Street
15 Chandler Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom unit on the second floor with Garage Parking! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, air conditioning and abundant natural light.
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
Coolidge School
319 Arlington Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1229 sqft
Terms: One year lease
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.
Downtown Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Irving St.
11 Irving Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Walking distance to Watertown Sq + easy access to Cambridge, Boston, public transport. -Large Rooms with High Ceilings, new windows and hardwood floors throughout. -1st floor of a 2 family. De-Leaded. -2 bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
107 Spring St.
107 Spring Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Charming two-bedroom one-bathroom East Watertown condominium. This unit features a large bright living room, complete with a huge picture window. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit.
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
166 North Beacon St.
166 North Beacon Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
177-179 Maplewood St.
177-179 Maplewood Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
7 Sexton St.
7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two units available! Two newly erected duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for June 15th or July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
7 Hudson St.
7 Hudson Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated.
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
42 Pierce Road
42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning.
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
31 Clyde Rd
31 Clyde Rd, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1450 sqft
Large second floor apartment in a great location, minutes to the commuter rail stop. Whole apartment is being painted, bifold doors are being replaced by standard doors and hardwood floors throughout the apartment will be sanded and refinished.
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
30 Clyde Rd
30 Clyde Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Large first floor apartment in a great location, minutes to the commuter rail stop. Whole apartment is being painted, bifold doors are being replaced by standard doors and hardwood floors throughout the apartment will be sanded and refinished.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Allston
7 Units Available
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
