Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown. The Hamilton Court building contains a mix of 29 studio and one-bedroom units Between the cozy studios and larger one bedroom residences in the building, you're sure to find the perfect place to call home. Easy access to the 73 bus line and Harvard Square, and just minutes to the shops and restaurants of restaurants of Cushing Square in Belmont.