Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Hamilton Place

233 Main St · (781) 676-3339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 bed/2 bath-1

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Hamilton Place has a suburban feel in an urban location. Just three blocks from the heart of Watertown Square and its many shops and services, Watertown is bordered by Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Belmont and Waltham, giving Hamilton Place residents immediate access via car or public transportation to places of work, universities, shopping and many cultural activities that the Greater Boston area has to offer.

With its wide variety of layouts for studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, Hamilton Place is sure to have the right unit at the right price. Professional on-site management, private balconies, and individual heat and air conditioning are just some of the standard features that Hamilton Place has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hamilton Place have any available units?
Hamilton Place offers studio floorplans starting at $1,650, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,850, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,150. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Hamilton Place have?
Some of Hamilton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Place is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Place offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Place offers parking.
Does Hamilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Place have a pool?
No, Hamilton Place does not have a pool.
Does Hamilton Place have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Place has units with air conditioning.

