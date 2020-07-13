154 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
52 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
4 Units Available
Watertown West End
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
5 Units Available
East Watertown
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Watertown
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Recently revamped homes with carpeting, spacious floor plans and modern kitchens. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry and free parking, among other amenities. Three blocks from Watertown Square.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
11 Hardy Ave 1
11 Hardy Ave, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Charming Spaciaous Bright 2 Bed 1 Bath Watertown - Property Id: 315824 Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
25 Acton St.
25 Acton Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1524 sqft
Large multi-level 4 bedroom with office space! Equal size rooms, 2 full bathrooms. Loft style ceiling. Open plan kitchen and living area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
166 North Beacon St.
166 North Beacon Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
66 Prentiss St.
66 Prentiss Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1! Be the first to live here in this highly desirable area on the Watertown, Belmont line minutes to Harvard Square.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
7 Sexton St.
7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two units available! Two newly built duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous homes will offer:

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
32 Whites Ave.
32 Whites Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1055 sqft
Massive 2 bed 2 full baths condo right near Watertown Square. Big and sunny bedrooms. Two walk-in Closet with plenty of storage. Extra storage in the basement. Kitchen futures granite countertop, granite breakfast bar, and disposal.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern AND furnished UPPER-LEVEL, CORNER STUDIO located in well-maintained brick building located on quiet street off of Massachusetts Ave. between PORTER SQUARE IN CAMBRIDGE AND DAVIS SQUARE IN SOMERVILLE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
141 Coolidge Ave.
141 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a luxury style apartment managed professionally by an on-site management company. The unit has a large layout with high ceilings, and lots of natural light throughout the apartment.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
24 Gilbert
24 Gilbert Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous two-bedroom/one-bathroom Watertown apartment. The unit features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
119 Boyd
119 Boyd Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
2017 complete gut rehab 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms on first floor of 2 family house. All modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Double pane windows, hardwood floors , laundry, gas heating system and central AC.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
26 WALNUT STREET
26 Walnut Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
675 sqft
victorian duplex - Property Id: 309375 Second floor apartment in a Victorian house owned and operated by an artist, unfurnished but we can provide some basics if need be Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, large bedroom, and a large living
City Guide for Watertown Town, MA

"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)

If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Watertown Town, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Watertown Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

