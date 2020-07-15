/
studio apartments
212 Studio Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
10 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,120
750 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
East Watertown
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated August 15 at 09:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern AND furnished UPPER-LEVEL, CORNER STUDIO located in well-maintained brick building located on quiet street off of Massachusetts Ave. between PORTER SQUARE IN CAMBRIDGE AND DAVIS SQUARE IN SOMERVILLE.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
15 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
18 Units Available
Allston
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
68 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
30 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,148
609 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Allston
26 Hichborn st
26 Hichborn Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,200
600 sqft
** FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**ONE MONTH FREE** loft style studio apartment in a brand-new luxury building in the heart of Boston’s newest development” Boston Landing”.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Allston
Continuum
199 North Harvard Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,800
450 sqft
Inspiring, smart, luxurious and unlike any other rental property in Boston. The neighborhood is perfectly walk-able and accessible by bike, bus, train and car.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Allston
386 Western Ave.
386 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
447 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Watertown Town
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
12 Units Available
Egleston Square
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,564
434 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
635 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
30 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
15 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
17 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,070
380 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,292
647 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,775
499 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,355
609 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
35 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,056
605 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
11 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,999
475 sqft
A stylish, urban location featuring private storage, an onsite Hubway station, and concierge service. Dog spa, car charging stations, and an expansive rooftop terrace. Fitness center and bbq area provided.
