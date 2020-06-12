/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:38 PM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
East Watertown
58 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1491 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1343 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
24 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
23 Maple St.
23 Maple Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment on Maple St in Watertown. Close to Newton Corner. Minutes away from MassPike.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
254 Main St.
254 Main Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
16 Lyons St.
16 Lyons Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Truly awesome two-level townhouse-style 4BR with two and a half baths on the Cambridge line in Watertown! Great setup for large groups with a finished basement and ample off street parking at no extra cost.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
75 Elm St.
75 Elm Street, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
43 cypress
43 Cypress Street, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
29 Oakland St.
29 Oakland St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET AVAILABLE 8/1 THREE BEDROOMS........
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
60 Howard St.
60 Howard Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Nonantum
1 Unit Available
17 Lyons Ct.
17 Lyons Court, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
160 School St.
160 School Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
New Exclusive - 160 School street - Watertown, $3100/month for 9/1, Pet Friendly, Lead Paint Sep 1st -Gorgeous !! has a unique charm , 2nd & 3rd floor duplex, very large 1800+ sq ft open layout, bright & Sunny, lots of windows, eat in Kitchen,
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
65 Olcott St.
65 Olcott Street, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
97 Carey Ave.
97 Carey Ave, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Step into this spacious Townhouse that feels like home. With over 1600 square feet of living space spread out on two floors this spacious unit offers an abundance of space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
29 Coolidge Hill Rd.
29 Coolidge Hill Road, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
9999 sqft
Hardwoods throughout, Beautiful open style updated kitchen with island. Off st parking included! Terms: One year lease
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Newton Corner
1 Unit Available
155 Galen St.
155 Galen St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1600 sqft
COMMUTERS DREAM! AWESOME 3 BED 2 BATH ON TOP FLOOR OF A COMMERCIAL BUILDING.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
31 FAIRFIELD St.
31 Fairfield St, Watertown Town, MA
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST_A DE-LEADED FOUR BEDROOM PROPERTY on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a very Large and Sunny Two Family property in one of Watertown's highly desired Neighborhoods.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
26 Woodleigh Rd.
26 Woodleigh Road, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Spacious 1st floor 3 bedroom seconds from Belmont Street in Watertown. 3 ample bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, large kitchen, off street parking. Beautiful quiet neighborhood - 2 minutes to Belmont Street in one direction and 5 to Mt.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
281 Lexington St.
281 Lexington Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1611 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
66 Waltham St.
66 Waltham St, Watertown Town, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Watertown West End
1 Unit Available
28 FOREST STREET
28 Forest Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,678
1300 sqft
PRIME location. WATERTOWN center. An updated, modern, bright and sunny, high-ceiling 3 BR, 1 BA apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful location on a gorgeous landscaped lot with an ample, fenced-in backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
56 Chauncey St
56 Chauncey Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
- Gorgeous 3-bed/1-bath 2nd floor apartment in East Watertown - Large living and dining room with gleaming hardwood floors - Luxurious kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, and fridge - Three well-sized bedrooms - Front and back porches - Central
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
12 Palmer St
12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
Location..location..Gorgeous 2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..
